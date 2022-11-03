Topeka residents now have access to pediatric specialized care closer to home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is bringing specialized pediatric care closer to home.

Along with Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, the two organizations are working together for a new clinic at 9th and Mulvane.

”We’ll be able to provide really anything that we offer in Kansas City, initial visits, follow-up visits for kids that are seen in Kansas City and we will be expanding to do telehealth visits and other types of specialties,” said Stacy Doyle, Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The clinic will offer specialty services for children from birth to the age of 21.

”We have cardiology, neurology, pediatric endocrinology and we will have more services in the future,” said Robert Kenagy, Stormont Vail Health.

Kenagy says this location can open doors for families in regions outside Kansas City.

“It’s a tremendous benefit to our families here in topeka when the care can be delivered here with the same specialist that works for a world class organization like Children’s Mercy Hospital.”

Stormont Vail and Children’s Mercy have partnered since 2018.

The clinic is now open and accepting patients.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.