Topeka Police investigating suspicious death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after receiving a call for service on Wednesday night.

Just after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of SW 29th St. after receiving a call for service involving the report of a deceased person near that location. Upon arrival, responding officers located an individual who was deceased with medical personnel on the scene.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing as officers and detectives continue to look into the circumstances regarding the event.

13NEWS will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.