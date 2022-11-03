Topeka Police investigating suspicious death

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after receiving a call for service on Wednesday night.

Just after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, Topeka Police officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of SW 29th St. after receiving a call for service involving the report of a deceased person near that location. Upon arrival, responding officers located an individual who was deceased with medical personnel on the scene.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing as officers and detectives continue to look into the circumstances regarding the event.

13NEWS will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gethro Muscadin
20-year-old former Jayhawk forward Gethro Muscadin dies
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts the net after their win against North Carolina in a...
Self, Townsend face 4-game suspension to begin KU Basketball season
FILE
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday near N.W. 13th and Valencia...
One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Stormont Vail Health is bringing specialized pediatric care closer to home
Topeka residents now have access to pediatric specialized care closer to home
Operation Santa Claus comes to Fort Riley
Operation Santa Claus comes to Fort Riley
Douglass, 8, and Jaycee, 5
Wednesday’s Child - Busting Adoption Myths
Wednesday's Child - Busting Adoption Myths