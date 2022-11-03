Topeka Metro offers free rides on Election Day

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro will offer free rides to help voters get to the polls on Election Day.

Topeka Metro says that on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, it will offer free rides for all fixed route passengers and two rides for the day for paratransit users.

The agency noted that it provides free rides on Election Day to help those who may not have reliable transportation so that they may still cast their ballot.

“Topeka Metro offers this service so that our passengers have a way to fulfill their civic duty without transportation hardship,” said Bob Nugent, Topeka Metro General Manager. “We encourage passengers to know where their polling location is and to be sure that they know which bus route to take. For help planning a bus trip, our customer service is available at 785-783-7000.”

To view polling locations in Shawnee Co., click HERE.

To view the Topeka Metro route system map, click HERE.

