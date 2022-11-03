Topeka man arrested for child sex crimes in Manhattan
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind Riley Co. bars for multiple child sex crimes involving a 16-year-old girl in Manhattan.
The Riley Co. Police Dept. arrest report indicates that Reginald Jerome Smith, 41, of Topeka, was arrested just after 6:30 p.m. in Manhattan for a slew of child sex crimes.
RCPD said the crimes were reported to have happened between Aug. 2021 and March 2022 and involved a now 16-year-old girl that Smith knew.
Smith was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on the following:
- 3 counts of Rape
- Aggravated criminal sodomy
- Attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child
- 4 counts of Aggravated indecent liberties with a child
- Criminal sodomy
- 4 counts of Indecent solicitation of a child
Smith remains behind bars on a $250,000 bond.
