Topeka man arrested for child sex crimes in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind Riley Co. bars for multiple child sex crimes involving a 16-year-old girl in Manhattan.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. arrest report indicates that Reginald Jerome Smith, 41, of Topeka, was arrested just after 6:30 p.m. in Manhattan for a slew of child sex crimes.

RCPD said the crimes were reported to have happened between Aug. 2021 and March 2022 and involved a now 16-year-old girl that Smith knew.

Smith was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on the following:

3 counts of Rape

Aggravated criminal sodomy

Attempted aggravated indecent liberties with a child

4 counts of Aggravated indecent liberties with a child

Criminal sodomy

4 counts of Indecent solicitation of a child

Smith remains behind bars on a $250,000 bond.

