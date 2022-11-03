Topeka couple escapes injury, driver hospitalized after Johnson Co. wreck

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka couple escaped serious injuries when a Kansas City driver was sent to the hospital after colliding with their vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of I-435 and K-32 Highway with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Michael Grieger, 52, of Kansas City, and a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Hector Rubio, 28, of Topeka, had both been headed south on the interstate.

KHP indicated that Rubio’s vehicle slowed to a stop when it came upon a disabled vehicle on the road. This is when Grieger attempted to avoid a collision with Rubio’s Jeep, however, he failed and slid sideways into the vehicle, hitting the right side doors to the rear end.

The report noted that Grieger was taken to Overland Regional Park Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Meanwhile, Rubio and his passenger, Kylie M. Lee, 25, of Topeka, both escaped the crash without injury.

KHP indicated that Grieger was the only one found to not have been wearing a seatbelt.

