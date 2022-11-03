Thursday forecast: Warm and windy today, storms develop tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After another warm and windy day, all eyes are on a storm system that will bring much needed rainfall to the area late tonight through early Saturday morning. This also comes with a low risk of a few storms becoming strong to severe with wind the primary hazard and a much colder day tomorrow with most spots stuck in the 40s and 50s all day.

Taking Action:

Despite relative humidity values as low as 50%, the fire danger is high today due to wind gusts 35-45 mph, outdoor burning is discouraged.

Rain is likely on Friday and other than some leftover rain in a few spots early Saturday morning, the weekend will be dry

Strong to severe storms are possible late Thursday night (after 2am) so make sure you have ways to receive warnings that wake you up (weather radio) in case your area receives one.

DST Ends this weekend where you gain an extra hour of sleep. It’s also a good time to change the batteries of your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and weather radios.



Much needed rain is heading our way late tonight into tomorrow. Models are in decent agreement that between 2am tonight and sunrise on Saturday, most spots will end up in the 0.5″-2″ range. Of course as always there will be exceptions with some spots getting more than 2″ and of course some areas getting less than 0.5″. There is a higher probability of getting more than 2″ though than getting less than 0.5″.

Rain will be the main concern along with the much colder temperatures tomorrow despite the risk for severe weather. While the risk exists and you should be prepared for it, it would not be surprising if we didn’t get any warnings. Of course be prepared for lightning at the very least.

Normal High: 61/Normal Low: 38 (WIBW)

Today: While some breaks in the clouds are expected, it’ll generally be mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S 15-25, gusts around 40 mph.

Tonight: T-storms start to move into north-central Kansas after 2pm and continue to overspread the rest of northeast KS overnight. Temperatures behind the cold front will start to drop in the 40s and 50s, ahead of the front 60s and 70s. Winds S/NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: As the front continues to push to the south, areas southeast of the turnpike may still be in the upper 60s-low 70s at sunrise before dropping quickly in the 50s behind the front. Most of the day temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s across northeast Kansas as the rain with t-storms at times continue all day. Highest chance for widespread rain will occur in the morning before becoming more scattered in the afternoon. Winds NW 10-20 mph.

Some snow may mix in with some of the rain Saturday night however most areas will be above freezing so accumulation or impacts are not expected. North-central KS has a low possibility of dropping to around 31 or 32 but by that time precipitation is expected to have moved out of the area.

Other than a few leftover showers early Saturday morning mainly in extreme northeast KS, clouds will decrease with highs in the low-mid 60s Saturday with gusts around 25 mph.

Mid-upper 60s for Sunday with plenty of sun Sunday and winds only around 10 mph. If you’re heading to the Chiefs game, temperatures will be in the 50s during the evening game.

Next week highs will remain in the 60s although 70s are possible as well with rain at times although low confidence on exact timing of the rain so it is subject to change, keep checking back for updates.

Storms mainly from 3am-7am: Hail/wind threat (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with a very low risk for a tornado (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.