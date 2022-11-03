Sword-wielding man tased after refusing commands from deputies

Jonathan Veach
Jonathan Veach(Shawn Wheat | Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was wielding a sword was tased inside a Shawnee Co. barn after refusing commands from law enforcement.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Jonathan D. Veach, 26, of Topeka, has been arrested after a suspicious person call in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Rd. early Thursday morning, Nov. 3.

Just after 4:15 a.m., officials said the Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call that reported an unknown person with a flashlight had been near the caller’s barn in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Rd.

When officials arrived, they said they found an adult male, later identified as Veach, hiding under an ATV in the caller’s barn. He was wielding a sword.

After Veach refused to comply with commands, deputies said they seized the word and attempted to arrest him. However, he continued to ignore commands and a taser was used to safely arrest him.

Veach was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on criminal trespass and interference with law enforcement.

The incident remains under investigation. Veach has since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts the net after their win against North Carolina in a...
Self, Townsend face 4-game suspension to begin KU Basketball season
Man struck and killed by train in Shawnee County identified
Mindy Rush and her brother Kenny search for a stolen truck that is not this one, but looks...
Siblings search for late father’s stolen truck with ashes, memories left inside
FILE
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
Topeka police were investigating a suspicious death that was reported Wednesday evening in the...
TPD investigating suspicious death in SW Topeka

Latest News

Operation Green Light to honor veterans
Downtown Manhattan, Shawnee Co. Courthouse to light up green for veterans
FILE
Southeast Kan. women ordered to pay restitution for Medicaid fraud
Topeka Metro free election rides
Topeka Metro offers free rides on Election Day
Reginald Smith
Topeka man arrested for child sex crimes in Manhattan