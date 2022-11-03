Sword-wielding man tased after refusing commands from deputies

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was wielding a sword was tased inside a Shawnee Co. barn after refusing commands from law enforcement.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Jonathan D. Veach, 26, of Topeka, has been arrested after a suspicious person call in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Rd. early Thursday morning, Nov. 3.

Just after 4:15 a.m., officials said the Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call that reported an unknown person with a flashlight had been near the caller’s barn in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Rd.

When officials arrived, they said they found an adult male, later identified as Veach, hiding under an ATV in the caller’s barn. He was wielding a sword.

After Veach refused to comply with commands, deputies said they seized the word and attempted to arrest him. However, he continued to ignore commands and a taser was used to safely arrest him.

Veach was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on criminal trespass and interference with law enforcement.

The incident remains under investigation. Veach has since bonded out of jail.

