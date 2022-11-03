Sunflower Salute honors veterans in downtown Topeka

The Sunflower Salute Veterans Day Parade is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 in downtown Topeka
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s annual tribute to veterans returns to the downtown streets Saturday, Nov. 5.

The Sunflower Salute parade steps off at 11 a.m. from SW 10th and Harrison. The parade will proceed down 10th to S. Kansas Ave., where it will pass a reviewing, where participants will be recognized before heading north on Kansas Ave. Anyone who would like to participate should register at SW 6th and Harrison, starting at 9 a.m.

The first 100 spectators will receive an American flag to show their support. A flyover will kick off the parade festivities.

Volunteer and Kansas National Guard member Brandon Hossain visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the parade, and what service members mean to our country.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts the net after their win against North Carolina in a...
Self, Townsend face 4-game suspension to begin KU Basketball season
Man struck and killed by train in Shawnee County identified
Mindy Rush and her brother Kenny search for a stolen truck that is not this one, but looks...
Siblings search for late father’s stolen truck with ashes, memories left inside
Topeka police were investigating a suspicious death that was reported Wednesday evening in the...
TPD investigating suspicious death in SW Topeka
FILE
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness

Latest News

A political sign in Topeka encourages voters to check yes on their ballots for constitutional...
Amendment question on legislative veto power explained
Intake for the Christmas Bureau ends soon
Christmas Bureau sees steady demand as application deadline nears
Intake for the Christmas Bureau ends soon
Christmas Bureau sees steady demand as application deadline nears
Mary Thomas of CRC and Carrie Higgins with the City of Topeka explain the benefits of the EAS...
City of Topeka explains one-stop resource for housing assistance