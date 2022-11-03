Sunflower Salute honors veterans in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s annual tribute to veterans returns to the downtown streets Saturday, Nov. 5.

The Sunflower Salute parade steps off at 11 a.m. from SW 10th and Harrison. The parade will proceed down 10th to S. Kansas Ave., where it will pass a reviewing, where participants will be recognized before heading north on Kansas Ave. Anyone who would like to participate should register at SW 6th and Harrison, starting at 9 a.m.

The first 100 spectators will receive an American flag to show their support. A flyover will kick off the parade festivities.

Volunteer and Kansas National Guard member Brandon Hossain visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the parade, and what service members mean to our country.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.