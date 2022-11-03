Storms after midnight tonight followed by a rainy Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a windy day in Kansas but all eyes are on tonight’s storm chances lasting through Friday before wrapping up Saturday morning. Some storms overnight tonight may be strong to severe with wind being the primary hazard, but some small hail is definitely possible. Something to look forward to is heavy rainfall amounts all said and done between 1″-2″ in many places. Afterwards, Sunday looks sunny and mild in the mid to upper 60s.

Taking Action:

Strong to severe storms are possible late Thursday night (after 2am) so make sure you have ways to receive warnings that wake you up (weather radio) in case your area receives one. DST Ends this weekend where you gain an extra hour of sleep. It’s also a good time to change the batteries of your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and weather radios.

Tonight: T-storms start to move into north-central Kansas after 2pm and continue to overspread the rest of northeast KS overnight. Temperatures behind the cold front will start to drop in the 40s and 50s, ahead of the front 60s and 70s. Winds S/NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: As the front continues to push to the south, areas southeast of the turnpike may still be in the upper 60s-low 70s at sunrise before dropping quickly in the 50s behind the front. Most of the day temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s across northeast Kansas as the rain with t-storms at times continue all day. Highest chance for widespread rain will occur in the morning before becoming more scattered in the afternoon. Winds NW 10-20 mph.

Some Friday night football games have been rescheduled to tonight in anticipation of thunderstorms Friday evening. While there is a chance for lightning Friday evening, the chances for any stronger storms fall off after Friday midday once the front passes through. Rain will wrap up Saturday morning with some snow flakes possibly mixing towards Northern Kansas. No accumulations expected with any snow that does fall Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon should become mostly sunny and a little cool with highs near 60 degrees.

Sunday will be nice with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be south at 5 to 10 mph. Monday looks identical with increasing clouds later in the day. Another chance for rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning, however this is looking less and less significant. We may see light rain showers with this one.

Temperatures hit 70 degrees again Tuesday and Wednesday with another chance for rain arriving late Wednesday into Thursday along a cold front. This chance looks more likely when the front moves through. Temperatures behind this front will drop into 50s next Friday and we may be in for a stretch of cool weather for next weekend.

