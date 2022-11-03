State’s Wildfire Task Force seeks public input on prep, response, recovery

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The State’s Wildfire Task Force is seeking public input on how to better prepare, respond and recover from wildfires.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has called on Kansans to share their input on how the state can better prevent, respond to and recover from wildfires. She said the Wildfire Task Force will seek input as it takes a comprehensive look at wildfire threat mitigation, reviews local and state official responses and considers how to better support impacted communities.

“Wildfires take a devastating toll on Kansas families and businesses, which is why we want to hear directly from the people most impacted by these disasters,” Gov. Kelly said. “If you have thoughts on how our state can prevent or better prepare for future disasters, please let the Wildfire Task Force know. Together, we will continue working to protect our first responders, our farmers and ranchers, and our communities.”

Kelly noted that the Task Force was founded in the wake of several large-scale wildfires the Sunflower State experienced. Over the past five years, she said the State Fire Marshal has received reports of an average of 6,000+ wildland fires each year. Since 2016, Kansas has seen three large wildfires that have burned more than 800,000 acres.

The Governor indicated that the Task Force is led by Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam and includes bipartisan representatives from local, state and federal agencies and organizations. She said the group has met several times since it was created.

“Reducing the fuel load to mitigate the risk of large-scale wildfires is a high priority; it will involve many partners and may look not look the same across the state, as different regions have different needs and challenges,” Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam, Chair of the Task Force, said. “We have been engaged in extended discussions about the critical impact of wildland fires and look forward to input from the public on these issues.”

To submit public input, click HERE. Submissions will be allowed until the end of November.

