St. Marys Police attempt to identify truck connected to storage unit burglaries

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - The St. Marys Police Department says it is attempting to identify a truck that may be connected to various storage unit burglaries.

SMPD indicated that around 11:10 p.m. on Sept. 23, the vehicle was found at the Fox Self Storage units in St. Marys. The driver is suspected of breaking into several units and stealing items.

If anyone recognizes the truck or has information about the crime, they should contact Cpt. Gray at smpdsm2@gmail.com.

