Sedgwick man arrested when traffic stop reveals meth, cocaine, marijuana

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:12 PM CDT
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sedgwick man was arrested in Osage Co. after a traffic violation led to the discovery of meth, cocaine and marijuana.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a K9 unit observed a traffic violation and conducted a stop near mile marker 161 on I-35.

During the stop, officials said illegal drugs were found.

Officials indicated that the driver, Roy L. Scott, 54, of Sedgwick, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

