Schwan’s expansion in Salina to bring in $600 million, 225 new jobs

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Schwan’s expansion in Salina will bring in a $600 million investment and add 225 new jobs to the area.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Nov. 3, she joined community leaders in Salina to celebrate the announcement by Schwan’s Company that it will expand its refrigeration and distribution center at its pizza manufacturing facility by 14,000 square feet. She said the move represents a $600 million investment and 225 new jobs in the area.

“Schwan’s continued growth shows that our work to make Kansas the most pro-business state in the country is paying off,” Kelly said. “With 225 more jobs and $600 million injected into the Salina economy, Schwan’s will continue to be a crucial part of our state’s economic renaissance.”

Gov. Kelly noted that Schwan’s - a leading food producer in the nation - is already in the process of 400,000 square-foot expansion to the manufacturing side of its facility. When that project began in 2020, she said the company promised there would be more in the coming years.

“The ripple effect of Schwan’s expanding operations is felt throughout the Kansas supply chain,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “By sourcing so much of their final product locally – such as food ingredients and packaging materials – the entire food processing ecosystem is strengthened and further validates Kansas as the best place in the nation to do business.”

Kelly indicated that the expansion will more than double the size of the distribution center that was originally built in 2006. The latest project, which is expected to begin in 2023, will expand the distribution center space to 245,000 square feet. With the expansion, the company will exceed 1 million combined square feet upon completion.

“In 2020, we had the honor of announcing to the Salina community a major investment that would enable us to continue to provide delicious pizzas to millions of families for decades to come. I feel a lot of pride and I am also very much humbled by everyone’s execution of this project,” said Dimitrios Smyrnios, CEO of the Schwan’s Company.

He continued, “This new distribution center will support our expanded production capabilities over the long term. On behalf of everyone at Schwan’s and our parent company, CJ, I once again want to thank the Salina community and federal, state, and local officials in Kansas for helping us make this expansion a success. We especially want to thank our employees at the facility for continuing to make the highest-quality foods.”

The Governor said the additional distribution center space will increase storage for the pizzas produced at the plant. The expansion will also include a 38,000 pallet-position racking system with three automated pallet cranes.

