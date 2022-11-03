Scholar Athlete of the Week: Olivia Ludolph

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LE ROY, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Olivia Ludolph from Southern Coffey County High School.

Olivia competes in track and volleyball, cheerleads and plays in the band. She’s also in choir, an Honor Flight guardian and in STUCO, Phi Theta Kappa, Titan leadership... and Trap Shooting.

On top of it all, she maintains a 3.98 GPA.

Olivia intends to study at Missouri Southern State University with plans to major in bio-medical science

