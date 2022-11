TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department is investigating what caused a house to catch fire early Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to 1280 SW Lane St. around 3 a.m. on November 3. They said everyone inside the home was able to get out safely.

This is an ongoing story, we will update it as more details become available.

