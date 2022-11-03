Report finds unemployment claims continue to decrease in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that unemployment claims continue to decrease in the Sunflower State.

With new unemployment claims slightly decreased week-over-week on Oct. 24 and high inflation still threatening a recession, WalletHub.com says it released its updated rankings for the States Where Unemployment Claims are Decreasing the Most on Thursday, Nov. 3.

To find which states had the biggest decreases, WalletHub said to compare all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks. It also considered the number of claims per 100,000 employed residents.

The report ranked Kansas as the 19th most decreased week-over-week with the 24th fewest claims with 87 per 100,000 residents. Kansas saw 13.18% fewer claims during the week of Oct. 24 compared to the previous week, 1.90% fewer claims than the same week in 2019 and 22.84% more claims than the same week in 2021.

To the south, Oklahoma ranked as the 13th most decreased state with the 13th fewest claims with 66 per 100,000 residents. Oklahoma saw 3.37% fewer claims during the week of Oct. 24 compared to the previous week, 26.4% fewer claims than the same week in 2019 and 41.83% fewer claims than the same week in 2021.

To the east, Missouri ranked as the 15th most decreased state with the 17th fewest claims with 75 per 100,000 residents. Missouri saw 6.86% fewer claims during the week of Oct. 24 compared to the previous week, 17.35% fewer claims than the same week in 2019 and 30.17% fewer claims than the same week in 2021.

To the west, Colorado ranked as the 31st most decreased state with the 20th fewest claims with 77 per 100,000 residents. Colorado saw 6.29% fewer claims during the week of Oct. 24 compared to the previous week, 36.07% more claims than the same week in 2019 and 28.7% more claims than the same week in 2021.

To the north, Nebraska ranked as the 32nd most decreased state with the 10th fewest claims with 60 per 100,000 residents. Nebraska saw 10.09% more claims during the week of Oct. 24 compared to the previous week, 20.34% more claims than the same week in 2019 and 15.15% fewer claims than the same week in 2021.

The report also found that Colorado had the third smallest decrease in unemployment claims this past week compared to the same week in 2019. Kansas had the third smallest decrease in claims between this past week and the same week of 2021 while Colorado had the second smallest decrease.

The report found that the states with the biggest unemployment decreases are as follows:

Kentucky New Hampshire North Carolina Arkansas Tennessee

The report also found that the states with the smallest unemployment decreases are as follows:

Oregon Alaska Rhode Island Montana Indiana

To see where other states fall or view the full report, click HERE.

