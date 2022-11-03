One killed in two-vehicle crash in SE Kansas

(WCJB)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELK CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 69-year-old Kansas man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Elk County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, a 2006 Hummer was driving southbound on Kansas Highway 99 when it crossed the centerline for an unknown reason. A 2019 Ford F350 that was driving northbound applied its brakes and steered right in an attempt to avoid a collision. The front end of the Hummer hit the drivers side of the Ford pickup truck and both vehicles came to rest on the northbound shoulder of the highway.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Hummer, Randy Julian, 69, of Howard, Kansas was killed. The driver of the pickup truck, Todd Winscher, 49, of Howard, suffered no apparent injuries.

The KHP crash logs said both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts the net after their win against North Carolina in a...
Self, Townsend face 4-game suspension to begin KU Basketball season
Man struck and killed by train in Shawnee County identified
Mindy Rush and her brother Kenny search for a stolen truck that is not this one, but looks...
Siblings search for late father’s stolen truck with ashes, memories left inside
Topeka police were investigating a suspicious death that was reported Wednesday evening in the...
TPD investigating suspicious death in SW Topeka
FILE
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness

Latest News

FILE
Veterans Day Events 2022
The wait is over for Kansas trout anglers, as November 1 marked the opening day of trout season.
Trout season now open in Kansas
4 years after fight to open, Topeka dialysis facility closes
4 years after fight to open, Topeka dialysis facility closes
4 years after fight to open, Topeka dialysis facility closes