Officials investigate late-night shooting blocks away from elementary school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating a late-night shooting that happened blocks away from a Topeka elementary school.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 11:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials were called to the 2800 block of SE Michigan Ave. with reports of a shooting.

When officials arrived, they said they found that no one had been injured.

TPD also noted that no arrests have been made in connection to this case yet. The investigation remains ongoing as investigators follow up on leads.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should contact TPD at 785-368-9551.

