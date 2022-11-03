Man wanted in Nevada arrested with drugs in Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man who had been a wanted man in Nevada was arrested in Kansas and drugs were found on him.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, deputies arrested a man who was wanted out of Nevada.

Deputies indicated that Faiqu Nawid, 36, of Sabetha, had been wanted in Nevada for a probation violation. He was found near Mayetta and allegedly had drugs in his possession.

Nawid was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

