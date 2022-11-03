Man wanted in Nevada arrested with drugs in Kansas

Faiqu Nawid
Faiqu Nawid(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha man who had been a wanted man in Nevada was arrested in Kansas and drugs were found on him.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, deputies arrested a man who was wanted out of Nevada.

Deputies indicated that Faiqu Nawid, 36, of Sabetha, had been wanted in Nevada for a probation violation. He was found near Mayetta and allegedly had drugs in his possession.

Nawid was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts the net after their win against North Carolina in a...
Self, Townsend face 4-game suspension to begin KU Basketball season
Man struck and killed by train in Shawnee County identified
Mindy Rush and her brother Kenny search for a stolen truck that is not this one, but looks...
Siblings search for late father’s stolen truck with ashes, memories left inside
FILE
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
Felicia Miller said her daughter Ariel Young didn’t recognize her own mother when she woke from...
Ariel’s mother details her new life, questions how Britt Reid could ask for probation

Latest News

Police search for this truck seen at the site of a theft from storage units in St. Marys on...
St. Marys Police attempt to identify truck connected to storage unit burglaries
Trash truck collision
Crews respond to car-trash truck collision in west Topeka
Adyson Smith
Kansas officials search for missing teen not seen since Tuesday
A Shawnee County Solid Waste worker was injured Thursday morning in a car-trash truck collision...
Crews respond to car-trash truck collision in west Topeka