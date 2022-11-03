Local philanthropists honored for giving back to the community in various ways

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An award ceremony to honor local philanthropists for their community efforts and support was at the Topeka Country Club Thursday morning.

The Topeka Association of Fundraising Professionals decided to host its celebratory philanthropy luncheon on Thursday, which is just two weeks away from National Philanthropy Day on November 15.

One of the winners included the former president and chief executive officer of Stormont Vail Health, Maynard Oliverius, who has served as a board member for the United Way of Greater Topeka, Boy Scouts of America, and the Topeka Community Foundation. Along with his wife Sarah, who has been a part of multiple community boards and volunteered for multiple organizations.

“There is a lot of people in the community that are involved in philanthropy, and helping the community grow, and reach out to help each other, and we are just pleased to be part of them, and to be recognized for the small part that we play,” said Maynard Oliverius.

The couple received the Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser award.

Another award recipient was Lauren McCaffery, a high school junior who headed a relay for life event in honor of her mother who passed away. Her efforts resulted in $13,000 raised for the American Cancer Society. She was awarded the Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy award.

“I am sure a lot of young people think it might be too hard for them, and that’s exactly what I thought when I first started, but with a little help and all that, it really...It can come true...It really can,” said McCaffery.

Other recipients at the ceremony include Ford and Catherine Ross who received the philanthropic leadership award for their time serving on boards such as the Topeka Civic Theatre, Stormont Vail Health, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, and Meals on Wheels.

The Mabee Foundation was selected for the Outstanding Foundation award for giving challenge grants to multiple projects in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Missouri, and Kansas. While Fidelity State Bank was awarded the Outstanding Corporate Donor.

