Lawrence police warn about group dubbed the “Felony Lane Gang”

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has released a warning for its residents of a group that has allegedly committed auto burglaries, stolen credit/debit cards to make big purchases. The department is calling the group the “Felony Lane Gang.”

According to the department, the group was given the name because the department has found them usually using bank drive-thru lanes furthest from the teller, hoping the group would be less likely identified, as well as using the self-checkout lanes at grocery stores to buy gift cards.

The Police Department wanted to warn the public of this concern, because it is the holiday shopping season and is asking the public to keep an eye out, lock your vehicles, and do not leave your purse or wallet unattended and in sight, whether it is in your car or out in plain sight.

“Many of us already lock our cars and that is great, but we all really need to do a better job of not leaving purses and wallets in view. A car window is no barrier for this group. They will break a window out quicker than you and I can click our key fob. It is important to get in the habit of putting anything of value in your trunk or taking it with you. This group moves fast,” says LKPD spokesperson Laura McCabe.

The department further explained that its officers have taken multiple reports each fitting the characteristics of the crimes over the past few months. Lawrence Police explained that detectives have suspected that the group has been in town for quite some time and said that the group usually comes into town but then leaves quickly.

The department described that the thieves will normally travel in pairs, and a man would most likely be the one to commit the burglary. While a woman dresses like the person on the stolen I.D., by using wigs and sunglasses, and cash checks or use the cards. The department has also noticed that the group would generally have out-of-state tags that are registered a rental car.

If you have any information of these crimes, please call the department’s non-emergency dispatch at (785) 843-0250 or Lawrence Crime Stoppers at (785) 843-8477.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.