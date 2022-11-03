Lane of downtown Topeka street to close as parking lot, sidewalk repairs made

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One lane of a downtown Topeka street will close as repairs are made to a parking lot and sidewalk.

The City of Topeka says that on Monday, Nov. 14, Schmidtlein Excavating will close the left lane of SW Jackson St. for repairs to a parking lot and sidewalk.

According to the City, the closure will extend half a block on 6th and Jackson St.

The closure is expected to be in place between 4 - 5 weeks.

