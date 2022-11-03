KU football lands 3-star defensive back

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas football has added to its 2023 recruiting class for the first time since August.

On Thursday, defensive back Jameel Croft announced his commitment to Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks, giving KU 10 verbal commits in the class of 2023.

Croft picked KU over 21 other offers, including nine from Power 5 schools. Programs such as Illinois, Kentucky, Purdue, Tennessee and West Virginia all offered.

Croft is projected to play cornerback at KU. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive is currently rated as a three-star recruit. His 88 rating from 247Sports makes him KU’s highest-rated commit this cycle.

