Kansas volleyball sweeps round two of Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks needed a win and they got that, sweeping Kansas State Wednesday night, 3-0 snapping their two game losing streak.

Libero Kennedy Farris eclipsed the 1,000 dig mark in set one of this match and head coach Ray Bechard earned his 207th career Big 12 win, tying him second all-time.

Kansas improved to 16-7 on the year and 6-5 in conference play, while Kansas State fell to 12-11 and 3-7 in conference play.

