K-State financial planning team places second at national competition

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s financial planning team took home second at the national competition.

Kansas State University says that a team of three personal financial planning majors were honored with second place at the recent annual Financial Planning Challenge hosted by the Financial Planning Association, Ameriprise Financial and the Certified Financial Planners Board of Standards.

K-State noted that team members include seniors Allie Houston, of Manhattan, Mikayla Hogue, of Overland Park, and Katy Mulqueen of Topeka.

The University indicated that it was one of eight finalists in the competition. Teams are made up of undergraduate students who made the national championship after their written comprehensive case study plan in round one was accepted and they presented their comprehensive plan orally in round two.

K-State said the final round challenged teams through a game show-styled competition. Each team answered questions based on relevant financial planning learning objectives similar to the topics on the certified financial planner exam, as well as questions related to the case study and hypothetical clients.

Each year, K-State indicated that the Finacial Planning Challenge engages students in a holistic financial planning learning experience and expands awareness of the professional community and organizations that support the industry. Since 2014, it said it has been named a top-3 team six times.

