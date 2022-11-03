Jury finds Kansas undersheriff not guilty of involuntary manslaughter following 2017 fatal beanbag shooting

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A jury acquitted a rural Kansas undersheriff who shot and killed an unarmed man in 2017 with a homemade beanbag round. After a weeklong trial, jurors returned a not-guilty verdict Wednesday afternoon.

Virgil “Dusty” Brewer was charged with involuntary manslaughter following an October 2017 shooting in Sun City, KS that killed Steven Myers. Brewer was working for the Barber County Sheriff’s Office at the time. Brewer hugged friends and family inside the courtroom following the verdict Wednesday.

Myers’ relatives left the courtroom disappointed by the outcome. The trial was moved to Wyandotte County following a change of venue. The jury reached a verdict around 2:15PM after deliberating for several hours.

According to investigators with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the body camera footage they reviewed showed Myers was not making any aggressive movement at the time Brewer shot Myers with a beanbag round at close range. The state argued Brewer’s lack of training regarding the proper use of less-lethal beanbag rounds, including proper distance and target zones, recklessly caused Myer’s death.

“We are disappointed with the outcome however we are prepared to live with that outcome,” Myers’ Widow Kristina Myers Selfridge said Wednesday. “I just pray nothing like this ever happens to anyone else.”

According to an affidavit filed in the case, Brewer told KBI investigators that he feared for his life and the lives of deputies when he deployed the beanbag round and that he did not expect the beanbag round to penetrate Myers’ chest. Brewer’s attorney and supporters in the courtroom declined to comment following the verdict.

Myers’ relatives fought to get body camera footage released following his death. They supported a new law signed in 2018 that allows those recorded on law enforcement body cameras or their attorneys to view the video within 20 days of requesting access.

“I know he is proud of what we’ve done. He expected us not to just let it slide by,” Myers’ Sister Gina Myers Woods said. “I’m going to keep doing everything I can for these families that are seeking justice. Even though I feel like we didn’t get justice, I feel like we opened the door.”

An expert previously testified the beanbag round that entered Myers’ chest was purchased online from a man in Michigan whose mother would sew the beanbag rounds in a bedroom. The expert said the beanbag round was 4-5 times faster than a standard police beanbag and was sold online without required warnings.

Myers’ family members hope law enforcement agencies in Kansas will improve training for the use of less-lethal munitions including the use of beanbag rounds. “As a state, we need to mandate better training for all of our law enforcement officers no matter the cost,” Selfridge said. “No matter what, it’s not worth someone’s life. Training needs to change. Accountability needs to change.”

She said Myer was very much loved as a husband, a father, friend and brother. “We miss him daily,” Selfridge said.

A civil lawsuit filed by Myers’ family was settled after county officials agreed to pay $3.5 million.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.