Iron Horse Trail in Abilene receives nearly $50,000 grant from KDWP

Phase 3 of the Iron Horse Trail looking west from Bridge St. in Enterprise
Phase 3 of the Iron Horse Trail looking west from Bridge St. in Enterprise(City of Abilene)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILIENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abilene & Smokey Valley Railroad recently received a nearly $50,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Recreational Trails Program for Phase 3 of the Iron Horse Trail.

Phase 3 is a half-mile long section, beginning at Bridge St. in Enterprise and travelling west across the Smoky Hill River Bridge.

“This recent grant is another step towards connectivity between Abilene and Enterprise,” said Ross Boelling, Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad Board President. “We’re excited about the project and hope it creates additional support for the railroad and Hoffman Grist Mill.”

The grant funds will go towards building an 8-foot-wide trail along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad’s track.

The Community Foundation of Dickinson County will provide a $12,455 (20%) matching donation for the grant.

“Once completed, we hope this trail will serve visitors and residents,” said Elizabeth Weese, Community Foundation of Dickinson County director. “We hope the Iron Horse Trail is a catalyst for economic development initiatives in all communities along the trail.”

In July, Phase 1 of the Iron Horse Trail from Abilene to Jeep Road received a $35,368 grant from the Sunflower Foundation. For more information about the Iron Horse Trail, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts the net after their win against North Carolina in a...
Self, Townsend face 4-game suspension to begin KU Basketball season
Man struck and killed by train in Shawnee County identified
Mindy Rush and her brother Kenny search for a stolen truck that is not this one, but looks...
Siblings search for late father’s stolen truck with ashes, memories left inside
Topeka police were investigating a suspicious death that was reported Wednesday evening in the...
TPD investigating suspicious death in SW Topeka
FILE
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness

Latest News

Mary Thomas of CRC and Carrie Higgins with the City of Topeka explain the benefits of the EAS...
City of Topeka explains one-stop resource for housing assistance
Live at Five
Mary Thomas of CRC and Carrie Higgins with the City of Topeka explain the benefits of the EAS...
City of Topeka explains one-stop resource for housing assistance
The Sunflower Salute parade is 11 am Saturday in downtown Topeka.
Sunflower Salute honors veterans in downtown Topeka