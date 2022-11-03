Iron Horse Trail in Abilene receives nearly $50,000 grant from KDWP

ABILIENE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Abilene & Smokey Valley Railroad recently received a nearly $50,000 grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Recreational Trails Program for Phase 3 of the Iron Horse Trail.

Phase 3 is a half-mile long section, beginning at Bridge St. in Enterprise and travelling west across the Smoky Hill River Bridge.

“This recent grant is another step towards connectivity between Abilene and Enterprise,” said Ross Boelling, Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad Board President. “We’re excited about the project and hope it creates additional support for the railroad and Hoffman Grist Mill.”

The grant funds will go towards building an 8-foot-wide trail along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad’s track.

The Community Foundation of Dickinson County will provide a $12,455 (20%) matching donation for the grant.

“Once completed, we hope this trail will serve visitors and residents,” said Elizabeth Weese, Community Foundation of Dickinson County director. “We hope the Iron Horse Trail is a catalyst for economic development initiatives in all communities along the trail.”

In July, Phase 1 of the Iron Horse Trail from Abilene to Jeep Road received a $35,368 grant from the Sunflower Foundation. For more information about the Iron Horse Trail, click here.

