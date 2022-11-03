Downtown Manhattan, Shawnee Co. Courthouse to light up green for veterans

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Green lights will light up areas of Manhattan and Topeka to show support for veterans and their families.

Riley County says that starting Sunday, Nov. 6, green lights will be installed and displayed along Poyntz Ave. in downtown Manhattan to show support for military veterans and their families. The display will last one weekend and is part of a national event.

The County noted that the display is meant to raise awareness about the unique challenges veterans face as well as the importance of continued aid for veterans at the community, state and federal levels.

Riley Co. Commissioner John Ford said he learned of the operation earlier in 2022 through the National Association of Counties. He said he approached local agencies in August with the idea.

“People stepped up quicky to organize the effort and lend their support,” said Ford. “We’re sending the message to our veterans that we’re here for them, and the entire community is here to stand with them. By shining a green light, we let our veterans know they are seen, appreciated, and supported.”

The County encouraged residents and businesses are encouraged to join the effort by displaying green lights at their homes and places of work during the week of Nov. 7 - 13, as well as all year long. Residents can share photos of their lights or send messages of support with the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

“We’re thrilled that Downtown Manhattan will be the centerpiece for supporting veterans,” said Gina Snyder, Executive Director of Downtown Manhattan, Inc. “Thanks to all who made this happen!”

The County also indicated that the downtown display is made possible through support from the American Legion Pearce-Keller Post No. 17, City of Manhattan, Downtown Manhattan, Inc., Flint Hills Veterans Coalition, Greater Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Military Relations Committee, and VFW Post 1786.

“It was truly a team effort,” said Military Community Liaison Janet Nichols. “Everyone who heard about the project immediately jumped on board to make this happen in time for Veterans Day.”

The County said lights have been funded by donations and volunteers will work to install them in time for Veterans Day celebrations.

In Topeka, a spokesperson for Shawnee Co. said the courthouse would be illuminated green as well.

“Since the tragedy of September 11, 2001, our nation’s voluntary military force members, and their families, have made immense sacrifices for our safety and security over a two-decade period,” said Dusty Nichols, Emergency Management Director, and Veteran. “Similar to the sacrifices of previous generations of our armed forces, this service to the country also often results in significant stress to many of the veterans who served in times of war and conflict. We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service matters, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community.”

Topeka residents have also been invited to light up their homes and businesses.

“Operation Green Light is a simple way to express our collective appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” Angela Lewis, Human Resources Director, and Veteran. “We encourage everyone to join us in displaying a green light for our veterans and to also reflect on how we, at the county level, assist our military service personal back into civilian life upon completion of their service to our country.”

