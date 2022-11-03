Franklin Co. officials search for missing woman with Topeka ties

Peggy McIntyre
Peggy McIntyre(Shawn Wheat | Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
POMONA, Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin County officials are searching for a missing woman with ties to the Topeka area.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 2, that deputies were called to the 500 block of K-68 Highway on the west side of Pomona with reports of a missing person.

When officials arrived, it was reported that Peggy McIntyre, 75, was last seen by her family wearing blue overalls and an off-white shirt. She does not have many ties to Franklin Co. and has mostly lived in the Topeka area.

Officials also indicated that they are unsure of what direction she may have left the area or if she had been given a ride. Deputies have been searching for her and will continue to do so.

If anyone has information about McIntyre’s whereabouts, they should call the Franklin Co. Emergency Communications Center at 785-242-3800.

