Early-morning rollover crash along I-70 sends one to hospital

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning rollover crash along I-70 in Geary Co. has sent one person to the hospital.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office activity report indicates that just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 315 on I-70 with reports of a single-vehicle wreck.

When officials arrived, they said they found Timothy E. Valentine of Salisbury, N.C., was headed east in a yellow 2021 International truck when the vehicle went off the roadway to the south. From there the truck crossed back over the interstate to the north and rolled onto its passenger side.

Officials noted that Junction City Fire and EMS transported Valentine to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.

