David Beasley comes to K-State University Landon Lecture

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Today Kansas State University held its Landon Lecture series at the Student Union. Landon Lecture Series is one of the nation’s most prestigious and well-known lectures. Several times a year, global leaders share insight on the Landon Lecture stage.

Today’s guest speaker was David Beasley, executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme. Beasley talked about how the need for Kansas and K-State to help even more as the food crisis continues to be a big issue.

”Global food security is the number one issue on the planet today and Kansas plays a vital role in this issue. It has in the past 60 years 70 years since 1953 and because of Kansas we have less hunger today around the world,” said Beasley.

Inaugurated in 1966 by former K-State President James A. McCain, the lecture series is a tribute to the late Alfred M. Landon, a former Kansas governor, and distinguished political leader. Speakers have included current and former U.S. presidents, world leaders, Supreme Court justices, CEOs, and many other prominent figures.

This was the first Landon Lecture since before covid as Beasley said his opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time with this crisis.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.