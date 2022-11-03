County Commission approves requests for art, HVAC upgrades, employee search

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Board of Commissioners approved requests for new art, HVAC upgrades and the search for a new Parks + Rec. manager.

At its Thursday, Nov. 3, meeting the Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners approved a request from Parks + Recreation to fill a vacant Recreation Manager Position. The position will pay a salary of $72,891.88 including benefits, which has been budgeted for.

The Board also approved a request from the Department of Corrections to execute a contract to renovate and upgrade the DOC’s Annex HVAC system.

A request from the Health Department was also approved to apply for a $5,000 grant from the Greater Topeka Fund through the Topeka Community Foundation. The funds will cover the expenses of a new public art piece that was not covered in a previous grant awarded to the Dept. through the Top Arts Grant Program.

Lastly, the Board approved the cancellation of its Nov. 10 meeting as all three commissioners will be in attendance at the State of Community instead.

