City of Topeka explains one-stop resource for housing assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka announced a new program this week they hope will make it easier for people who need help with housing.

It’s called EAS, or Equity Access Shelter. It’s meant to give people a single contact for accessing rent or mortgage assistance. Currently, they might have to call and fill out applications at a half dozen agencies in order to get what they need.

Program administrator Carrie Higgins and Mary Thomas with Community Resources Council visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain how it works and how it can help.

People may contact EAS by calling (785) 368-9533 or email EAS@topeka.org. People also can get walk-in assistance at the city’s Holliday Building, 620 SE Madison.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.