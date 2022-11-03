City of Topeka explains one-stop resource for housing assistance

The City of Topeka announced the Emergency Access Shelter program, giving people one number to call for housing assistance.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka announced a new program this week they hope will make it easier for people who need help with housing.

It’s called EAS, or Equity Access Shelter. It’s meant to give people a single contact for accessing rent or mortgage assistance. Currently, they might have to call and fill out applications at a half dozen agencies in order to get what they need.

Program administrator Carrie Higgins and Mary Thomas with Community Resources Council visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain how it works and how it can help.

People may contact EAS by calling (785) 368-9533 or email EAS@topeka.org. People also can get walk-in assistance at the city’s Holliday Building, 620 SE Madison.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts the net after their win against North Carolina in a...
Self, Townsend face 4-game suspension to begin KU Basketball season
Man struck and killed by train in Shawnee County identified
Mindy Rush and her brother Kenny search for a stolen truck that is not this one, but looks...
Siblings search for late father’s stolen truck with ashes, memories left inside
Topeka police were investigating a suspicious death that was reported Wednesday evening in the...
TPD investigating suspicious death in SW Topeka
FILE
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness

Latest News

Live at Five
Phase 3 of the Iron Horse Trail looking west from Bridge St. in Enterprise
Iron Horse Trail in Abilene receives nearly $50,000 grant from KDWP
Mary Thomas of CRC and Carrie Higgins with the City of Topeka explain the benefits of the EAS...
City of Topeka explains one-stop resource for housing assistance
The Sunflower Salute parade is 11 am Saturday in downtown Topeka.
Sunflower Salute honors veterans in downtown Topeka