Christmas Bureau sees steady demand as application deadline nears

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Time is running out for families in Shawnee Co. to apply for help from the Christmas Bureau.

You must do so in person - and Saturday is the last chance.

Jessica Lehnherr, CEO of United Way of Kaw Valley, which runs the program, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about how the program works and the steady demand seen so far. Once intake is done, United Way will be looking for community members to adopt families.

To qualify for Christmas Bureau, families must earn 200 percent of the federal poverty level or less, which is $27,180 for a single, $55,500 for a family of four. See a full table breaking it down to monthly and weekly income levels here.

People applying must bring a photo ID, proof of income for the entire household, and everyone’s Social Security cards. The last intake time is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Johnston Community Center, 2021 SE Market St.

See complete details on the United Way’s web site.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.