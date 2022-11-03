Christmas Bureau sees steady demand as application deadline nears

The last intake day for United Way of Greater Topeka's Christmas Bureau is 10am-2pm Nov. 5 at Johnston Cmty Ctr, 2021 SE Market St.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Time is running out for families in Shawnee Co. to apply for help from the Christmas Bureau.

You must do so in person - and Saturday is the last chance.

Jessica Lehnherr, CEO of United Way of Kaw Valley, which runs the program, visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about how the program works and the steady demand seen so far. Once intake is done, United Way will be looking for community members to adopt families.

To qualify for Christmas Bureau, families must earn 200 percent of the federal poverty level or less, which is $27,180 for a single, $55,500 for a family of four. See a full table breaking it down to monthly and weekly income levels here.

People applying must bring a photo ID, proof of income for the entire household, and everyone’s Social Security cards. The last intake time is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at Johnston Community Center, 2021 SE Market St.

See complete details on the United Way’s web site.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts the net after their win against North Carolina in a...
Self, Townsend face 4-game suspension to begin KU Basketball season
Man struck and killed by train in Shawnee County identified
Mindy Rush and her brother Kenny search for a stolen truck that is not this one, but looks...
Siblings search for late father’s stolen truck with ashes, memories left inside
Topeka police were investigating a suspicious death that was reported Wednesday evening in the...
TPD investigating suspicious death in SW Topeka
FILE
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness

Latest News

This was the first Landon Lecture Series since before covid as Beasley said it couldn't have...
David Beasley comes to K-State University Landon Lecture
Curtis Pitts delivers his presentation.
Activist begins conversation to return Topeka HBCU to black community
Curtis Pitts delivers his presentation.
Activist begins conversation to return Topeka HBCU to black community
Several area residents known for their giving were honored.
Local philanthropists honored for giving back to the community in various ways
David Beasley comes to K-State Landon Lectures
David Beasley comes to K-State Landon Lectures