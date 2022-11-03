Activist begins conversation to return Topeka HBCU to black community

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local community activist Curtis Pitts hosted a meeting at the Statehouse with community leaders to return the former Industrial and Educational Institute of Topeka -- which is now part of the Topeka Correctional Facility -- to the black community.

Today’s meeting included local leaders, including pastors, who support the agenda. Pitts plans on having meetings in Wichita and Kansas City. The idea was first reported in June, when Pitts held a news conference at the Statehouse.

“For us to continue as a free state that fought to free the entire world, we have to take responsibility of righting an injustice that happened to some of our family members,” Pitts said. “It’s part of the history of [the family members] applying their hard work, saying that we want to do something to help ourselves.”

Pitts added that he has a two-,three-, and five-year plan to make this a win-win scenario for both the Black community and the correctional facility. “We want, in two years, to get control of the original building,” Pitts said. “Within five years, we expect and pray that the state has created an institution that’s equally of quality so its inmates can have quality of life and educational opportunities.”

Pitts plans to hold another news conference in January of 2023.

