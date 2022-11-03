4 years after fight to open, Topeka dialysis facility closes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka dialysis center that fought through years of delays to open has closed.

DaVita confirms its Wanamaker Dialysis Clinic gave its final treatments last week Friday, Oct. 28.

In a statement, DaVita told 13 NEWS that while they, like the rest of the health care profession, are coping with staffing shortages, the closure was driven by a significant reduction in the numer of Topeka-area dialysis patients.

“This is not a decision we took lightly, but it is necessary to help make sure we can give the best care to patients across the area in the long term,” their statement read. “Our top priority is the health and well-being of our patients and teammates. We have been working with each patient individually to find the best treatment options for their continued care.”

DaVita says a few dozen patients used the Wanamaker location. They say those patients will be transferred to their other Topeka location, at SW 7 and Mulvane, near University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus. DaVita also said Fresenius Kidney Care has two Topeka locations and many patients have the option for at-home dialysis.

DaVita’s Wanamaker clinic opened in July 2018, following three years of delays while they waited for final state inspections.

13 NEWS chronicled the struggles, which eventually led to a change in federal law, allowing for independent accreditation of dialysis facilities.

