Wednesday forecast: Windy and warm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the windy and warm conditions today and tomorrow before a storm system moves in to end the work week. This includes a risk of a few strong to severe storms Thursday night into Friday morning but also a washout on Friday.

Taking Action:

The fire danger is high today and tomorrow due to wind gusts 30-40+ mph, outdoor burning is discouraged.

Rain is likely on Friday but trending dry for most of Saturday especially in the late morning through the afternoon.

Strong to severe storms are possible Thursday night (after midnight) so make sure you have ways to receive warnings that wake you up (weather radio) in case your area receives one.

DST Ends this weekend where you gain an extra hour of sleep. It’s also a good time to change the batteries of your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.



The high in Topeka yesterday tied the record at 82° from 1990 and did get warmer than expected. With that said, trending slightly warmer compared to what the models are indicating these next couple days despite more clouds in the area especially tomorrow. Highs likely in the 70s before cooling down with a cold front on Friday.

Normal High: 61/Normal Low: 38 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 10-20, gusts around 30 mph. Higher gusts in north-central KS where a wind advisory is in effect.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds S 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 15-35, gusts around 40 mph.

Timing of a cold front and when storms develop will be key Thursday night as to how widespread severe weather will be. While hail and wind are the primary hazards, a brief tornado will still need to be monitored. The cold front will also impact temperatures and how quickly it cools down but whatever the temperature is Friday morning it likely won’t get warmer due to rain keeping temperatures steady if not falling for much of the day. Temperatures likely in the 50s and 60s with gusts closer to 20-25 mph so not as windy as Thursday.

While models still disagree on timing of when rain ends, models are trending toward IF rain continues into Saturday it’ll likely be out of the area by the afternoon. There’s also a very low chance a few snowflakes may mix in with the rain late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Even if this were to occur impacts/accumulation is not expected.

When it’s all said and done, most spots will get 1-2″ of rain with the storm system with some spots getting up to 3″.

Afternoon sun on Saturday is possible with Sunday expected to be sunny with highs in the mid-upper 60s. Differences in the models next week exist on whether highs remain in the 60s or even warm into the 70s. There’s also uncertainty on whether a few showers may exist Tuesday and/or Wednesday so have the rain chance Tuesday night in the 8 day.

Mainly a hail/wind threat but a low risk of a brief tornado also exists. Timing: 12am-7am Thursday night/Friday morning. (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms mainly in the morning (SPC/WIBW)

