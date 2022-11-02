Washburn Rural heads to state for third straight year
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the third straight season, the Junior Blues are state semifinal bound after a 3-2 win over Derby Tuesday night.
Aaron Tinajero scored two goals while Draden Chooncharoen added the other for Washburn Rural.
The Junior Blues are now 16-3 on the season and they will face Shawnee Mill Valley Friday at seven p.m. at Wichita Stryker Complex
