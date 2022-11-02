Washburn cuts ribbon on new eSports & Gaming Lounge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University opened their new E-Sports & Gaming Lounge Wednesday. The lounge is located at the Living Learning Center, next to the Union.

The new facility has 24 computers and two televisions with gaming consoles as well as a dozen of the most popular video games on the market.

The goal of the new facility is to give students the opportunity to find their community. “Everything about coming to college is about finding your people,” Dr. Eric Grospitch, Vice President of Student Life at Washburn, said. “This is a space that we’ve been able to create to help students at Washburn find their community.”

In addition, Washburn is sponsoring an eSports and Gaming Club, which may eventually compete against other university clubs.

