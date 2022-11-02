University of Kansas Health System, St. Francis celebrate five year anniversary

The new name of the campus was announced back in 2017, following its merger deal.
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five years ago, The University of Kansas Health Systems and Ardent Health Services purchased St. Francis Health.

On Wednesday, the health care company celebrated its anniversary at the KU St. Francis Campus.

The CEO of St. Francis said he is excited for the next few years and what they may bring.

“I am thankful for what has been accomplished over the 5 years, and looking out, we are excited for the next 5. Just continuing to look at strategic opportunities to broaden our services, continue to enhance what we are doing very well now, and then add in services as appropriate to meet the needs of our community in the total region,” said Scott Campbell, CEO, University of Kansas Health System at St. Francis Campus.

