Trout season now open in Kansas

(Mike Anderson / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - The wait is over for Kansas trout anglers, as November 1 marked the opening day of trout season.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks said more than 30 waters will be stocked with rainbow trout, which gives anglers across the state plenty of winter fishing opportunities. Trout season runs through April 15, 2023, and anglers can find a list of stocked locations, along with a stocking schedule on ksoutdoors.com.

This year, waters will be stocked from October through December and again mid-February through March.

While most of the fish stocked will be rainbow trout, Kansas anglers have also occasionally caught palomino trout or golden rainbow trout. Anglers 16 and older who fish for trout must have a $14.50 trout permit and a fishing license, unless exempt. Kansas youth 15 and younger can purchase a youth trout permit for $7.

All anglers with a trout permit may keep five trout per day unless the water is posted otherwise.

To purchase a trout permit, click here.

