Topeka Zoo says goodbye to Zayana as part of international tiger transfer

Zayana (pictured above) arrived at the Auckland Zoo in New Zealand on Wednesday.
Zayana (pictured above) arrived at the Auckland Zoo in New Zealand on Wednesday.(The Topeka Zoo)
By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo bid farewell to Zayana, the Sumatran Tiger who arrived at her new home across the world at the Auckland Zoo in New Zealand on Wednesday.

Zayana was sent to New Zealand as part of an international breeding and advocacy program. She has been paired with another Sumatran tiger, Ramah, from the Oklahoma City Zoo in order to aid in the conservation efforts for the endangered species.

The Auckland Zoo announced Zayana’s arrival as she will begin a required 30-day quarantine period before being introduced to her new habitat.

“These two young cats bring valuable new genetics to enhance and sustain the Australasian region’s population. With fewer than 400 of these extraordinary tigers remaining in Sumatra, Ramah and Zayana (and we hope their future offspring!) will play a vital role as advocates for their wild cousins and inspire our visitors to join us in helping conserve them in the wild,” said Auckland’s Curator of Mammals, Warren Spencer.

The planning for Zayana’s transfer began almost three years ago, with the impact of Covid 19 delaying part of the process.

“We are thrilled to be participating in an international effort to help save Tigers across the world.” said Shanna Simpson, Animal Curator. “The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center has an extremely successful Sumatran Tiger program and sending Zayana to such a renowned Zoo as Auckland is an honor.”

Zayana was born at the Topeka Zoo on October 15, 2018 to parents Jingga and Sanjiv.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gethro Muscadin
20-year-old former Jayhawk forward Gethro Muscadin dies
FILE
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
FILE - Kansas head coach Bill Self cuts the net after their win against North Carolina in a...
Self, Townsend face 4-game suspension to begin KU Basketball season
One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday near N.W. 13th and Valencia...
One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Tickets are officially on sale for Evergy Plaza’s new winter attraction -- the ice skating rink.
Online booking available for Evergy Plaza’s ice skating rink
FILE - A crowd watches building lights come on as fireworks light up the sky during the Plaza...
Report ranks KC as one of best winter holiday destinations
Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said he expects more than 10,000 Shawnee...
More than 10,000 Shawnee County residents expected to cast advance ballots for Nov. 8 election
Derrick Yarnell Mayfield
N.C. man behind bars after attempt to meet Kansas child he met online