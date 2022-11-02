Topeka Zoo says goodbye to Zayana as part of international tiger transfer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo bid farewell to Zayana, the Sumatran Tiger who arrived at her new home across the world at the Auckland Zoo in New Zealand on Wednesday.

Zayana was sent to New Zealand as part of an international breeding and advocacy program. She has been paired with another Sumatran tiger, Ramah, from the Oklahoma City Zoo in order to aid in the conservation efforts for the endangered species.

The Auckland Zoo announced Zayana’s arrival as she will begin a required 30-day quarantine period before being introduced to her new habitat.

“These two young cats bring valuable new genetics to enhance and sustain the Australasian region’s population. With fewer than 400 of these extraordinary tigers remaining in Sumatra, Ramah and Zayana (and we hope their future offspring!) will play a vital role as advocates for their wild cousins and inspire our visitors to join us in helping conserve them in the wild,” said Auckland’s Curator of Mammals, Warren Spencer.

The planning for Zayana’s transfer began almost three years ago, with the impact of Covid 19 delaying part of the process.

“We are thrilled to be participating in an international effort to help save Tigers across the world.” said Shanna Simpson, Animal Curator. “The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center has an extremely successful Sumatran Tiger program and sending Zayana to such a renowned Zoo as Auckland is an honor.”

Zayana was born at the Topeka Zoo on October 15, 2018 to parents Jingga and Sanjiv.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.