Stock market losses could mean your tax gains

Carl Carlson discusses Roth Conversion strategies for potential tax savings
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are seeing dips in the stock market back down to two-year lows.

Financial expert Carl Carlson, CEO & Founder of Carlson Financial, said people might be able to use the situation to their benefit. He said, for some people, it could mean potential tax savings through Roth Conversions.

Watch to hear Carl explain what to consider.

