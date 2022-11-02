Siblings search for late father’s stolen truck with ashes, memories left inside

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mindy Rush, a Topeka resident, lost her father in August, however, now another piece of him is missing from her and her brother Kenny’s lives.

Rush told 13 NEWS that her father, Bob Martin, had left his truck to Kenny when he had passed. From then on, she also said Kenny hung an urn necklace with their father’s ashes in the rearview mirror.

“The urn necklace is not only sentimental because of the ashes, but because it’s in the shape of a fish because that’s what my brother and father did a lot prior to his passing - was fish,” Rush recalled.

However, not only were the ashes in the truck, Rush says so too were tools and fishing equipment that belonged to her father.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Topeka Police Department indicated that the truck had been reported stolen. However, Rush said it was stolen about a week earlier.

“My brother doesn’t have anything of our father’s now because it was all inside the truck,” Rush said.

Rush said the truck was stolen from their father’s home at 1848 NE Burgess Ct. - Coach Light Village North. She said her aunt, Kelly, was home at the time of the theft, however, she did not hear the truck leave.

Since then, Rush said she has called 46 towing companies, a scrap yard and two police impound lots, however, nobody has the missing truck.

Rush indicated that the truck is a tan 2001 Ford F-150 Lariat extended cab. She said the front grill has blue lights on when the headlights are turned on and a chrome toolbox.

“We are all mentally exhausted and just want the truck and my dad’s ashes back,” Rush said. “My brother has nothing left of our fathers, it was in the truck.”

Rush has asked the community on and offline to keep an eye out for the truck and to come forward if it is seen.

If anyone does have information about the missing truck, they should report it to TPD at 785-368-9551.

