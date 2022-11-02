Report ranks KC as one of best winter holiday destinations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas City was found to be among the best cold-weather winter holiday destinations in the nation by a recent report.

As the winter holidays inch closer with weather patterns expected to be colder than usual, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2022′s Best Winter Holiday Destinations.

WalletHub said the report focused on cost and convenience over scenic beauty and compared around 70 of the largest U.S. metro areas grouped by warm and cold weather. It said each destination was analyzed based on metrics like expense, travel hassle, weather forecasts, safety and available activities.

For cold weather destinations, Kansas City was ranked the seventh-best winter holiday destination with a total score of 57.40. It ranked 4th for travel costs and hassles, 4th for local costs, 22nd for attractions, 3rd for weather, 27th for cold-weather activities and 30th for safety.

To the east, St. Louis ranked fifth overall with a total score of 58.61. It ranked 7th for travel costs and hassles, 6th for local costs, 10th for attractions, 7th for weather, 10th for cold-weather activities and 28th for safety.

To the west, Denver ranked 11th overall with a total score of 54.63. It ranked 26th for travel costs and hassles, 14th for local costs, 8th for attractions, 9th for weather, 3rd for cold-weather activities and 25th for safety.

Lastly, to the north, Omaha was ranked 22nd overall with a total score of 47.59. It ranked 17th for travel costs and hassles, 21st for local costs, 24th for attractions, 20th for weather, 22nd for cold-weather activities and 21st for safety.

The best cold-weather destinations are as follows:

New York - Newark - Jersey City Atlanta - Sandy Springs - Alpharetta Washington - Arlington - Alexandria Chicago - Naperville - Elgin St. Louis

The best warm-weather destinations are as follows:

Las Vegas - Henderson - Paradise Austin - Round Rock - Georgetown San Diego - Chula Vista - Carlsbad Dallas - Fort Worth - Arlington San Antonio - New Branfels

