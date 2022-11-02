RCPD warns movie prop money may circulate in local businesses

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are warning businesses of movie prop money that may be in circulation in the area.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. took to Facebook on Tuesday night, Nov. 1, that David Voter, 52, of Manhattan has been sent a Notice to Appear for attempted theft after movie prop money was used on Monday.

RCPD noted that the prop money was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a Manhattan business. While Voter has been identified as the allegedly responsible party, it said business owners and employees should be aware that the fake money may make more appearances.

A brown mark on the bill found in Riley Co. indicates that it is fake. (RCPD)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.