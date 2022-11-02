Over $4 million will be awarded to Topeka neighborhoods for various projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka City Council Tuesday night voted to expand their efforts to update liquor laws.

In part, they want local governments to be able to decide when streets would need to be closed for common consumption areas.

They also asked the legislature to eliminate mandatory jail time for driving on a suspended license. In addition, the council expressed support for renovating the Docking Building, as well as using state funding for redeveloping Menninger Hill.

Meanwhile, the Topeka Dreams Neighborhood Improvement Initiative Program named its first recipients.

The program assists low-income areas with community collaboration, infrastructure, and affordable housing.

Out of over 30 applicants, the City awarded $4.36 million over the next three years to projects in neighborhoods including, Holliday Park, Historic Old-Town, Hi-Crest, Valley Park, Central Highland Park, Chesney Park, North Topeka East, Jefferson Square, and Highland Acres.

Some of the projects that will be included are The Three Sisters of NOTO Mural sculpture and Veterans Park Art Walk and Development.

