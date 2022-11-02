Online booking available for Evergy Plaza’s ice skating rink

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets are officially on sale for Evergy Plaza’s newest winter attraction -- the ice skating rink.

Until the rink hosts its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, November 12, crews are working to complete the Plaza’s ice rink and the public can now book sessions online.

“So, there is a lot that has gone into this process,” according to Emmy Fischer, sales and marketing manager for Evergy Plaza. “So, we are actually -- this week Ice America is in from California. They are the ones that lay out the ice and get everything ready for us. They will actually be here up until, probably, about the next week and half, helping train with installation and staff for that as well.”

Folks are allowed to arrive once the rink opens, but the maximum capacity will be 130 people at a time, according to Fischer. So there is a chance that the rink will be very crowded this winter.

Fischer recommends booking times online to make sure your spot is reserved weeks in advance, just in case the rink is busy on the day you choose to visit.

“Buying online just reserves your spot,” said Fischer. “So, the rink has a max capacity of 130 people at a time, so if you want to make sure that you are going to get a certain spot on a certain Saturday afternoon, I say book online. But if you don’t think it is going to be that busy you can totally decide to come here, day of, and then we can get you in.”

The rink will be open until January 29, 2023, with tickets at $14 for adults, and $12 for children. The price will include the skate rentals and for the 90-minute sessions.

“So, if you go to our website or our Facebook page, you can check out our link on SimpleTix and you can buy for different sessions that we have available,” according to Fischer. “Typically, every day except for Sunday, we have five sessions available. We have an 11 a.m., a 1 p.m., a 3 p.m., a 5 p.m., and a 7 p.m., and then Sundays there just won’t be that 11 a.m. But you can go ahead and book them out through the end of our season, so that way you can kind of just have that in your calendar and you know that you are ready to go.”

If you have not skated before there will be skate assists for the public to rent.

Fischer also says to look out for special happy hour discounts, students ID nights, and more coming soon.

