NOTO gears up for holiday season with November events

From First Friday to Celebrations of Winter, the North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District is ready to bring in the holiday season.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Staci Dawn Ogle ran down the agenda during a visit to Eye on NE Kansas.

The fun begins with First Friday on Nov. 4. Among the activities, the Arthur Black Band will perform in in Redbud Park. They’ll utilize the park’s pavilion in the event of rain.

Also ahead is the Celebrations of Winter event from 2 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19. Visit NOTO for a tree lighting ceremony at Veterans Park, carriage rides through NOTO, performances by Kansas Youth Choral, Seaman Show Choir, Seaman Viking Steel Drum Ensemble, late night shopping, Holiday Cookie Workshops and more!

NOTO’s Holiday Market also is back. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Redbud Park Pavilion.

In addition, NOTO is holding a holiday raffle. The prize is a 14k solid gold necklace designed by Dave and Gloria Horn of Donaldson’s Jewelers. Tickets for a chance to win are $10 and available through Dec. 2 at https://noto.betterworld.org/giveaways/spirit-noto-necklace.

NOTO has many events planned for November.
