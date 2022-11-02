N.C. man behind bars after attempt to meet Kansas child he met online

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Carolina man is behind bars after attempting to meet up with a Kansas child he met online.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 31, officials responded to a home in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Dr. at Lake Wabaunsee with reports of possible child sexual exploitation.

When they arrived, officials said they found Derrick Yarnell Mayfield, 20, of Henderson, N.C. They said they learned that Henderson had flown from North Carolina to Kansas to meet a young girl who he met online.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that evidence at the scene led to Mayfield’s arrest. He was then booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct and unlawful visual depiction of a child.

As for the child, officials said she was “made safe and taken into protective custody.”

Mayfield remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond.

