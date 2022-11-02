N.C. man behind bars after attempt to meet Kansas child he met online

Derrick Yarnell Mayfield
Derrick Yarnell Mayfield(Wabaunsee County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Carolina man is behind bars after attempting to meet up with a Kansas child he met online.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Oct. 31, officials responded to a home in the 400 block of E. Flint Hills Dr. at Lake Wabaunsee with reports of possible child sexual exploitation.

When they arrived, officials said they found Derrick Yarnell Mayfield, 20, of Henderson, N.C. They said they learned that Henderson had flown from North Carolina to Kansas to meet a young girl who he met online.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that evidence at the scene led to Mayfield’s arrest. He was then booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct and unlawful visual depiction of a child.

As for the child, officials said she was “made safe and taken into protective custody.”

Mayfield remains behind bars on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gethro Muscadin
20-year-old former Jayhawk forward Gethro Muscadin dies
FILE
4 children, 1 adult sent to Topeka hospital with unknown illness
One person was killed after being struck by a train early Tuesday near N.W. 13th and Valencia...
One dead after being struck by train west of Topeka
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

FILE - A crowd watches building lights come on as fireworks light up the sky during the Plaza...
Report ranks KC as one of best winter holiday destinations
Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said he expects more than 10,000 Shawnee...
More than 10,000 Shawnee County residents expected to cast advance ballots for Nov. 8 election
Amendment question on Kansas sheriffs explained
Classmates helping fellow classmates
Good Kids WRMS